3 hurt in Bredinsburg crash

Three people were taken by ambulance for hospital treatment following a head-on collision involving a car and pickup truck at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Bredinsburg Road. The car came to rest on the road, and the pickup truck came to rest off the road and down an embankment, according to reports from the scene. Both drivers and a passenger in the pickup truck required transport. Franklin state police and Seneca volunteer firefighters were at the scene. (By Kara O'Neil)
$7,000 worth of items taken

Oil City police said they are investigating the theft of more than $7,000 worth of items from a garage in the 200 block of Oak Street.