3 hurt in Bredinsburg crash

CLARION - The Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team on Thursday filed charges against 21 individuals.
A Rocky Grove woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Reno.
MARIENVILLE - A 41-year-old Kane man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County.
Oil City police said they are investigating the theft of more than $7,000 worth of items from a garage in the 200 block of Oak Street.
An Oil City man is accused of stealing a car from Route 8 Auto Sales in Oil City in August.
