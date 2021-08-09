A vehicle accident on I-80 called out several local emergency services Saturday.
According to Venango County 911 dispatchers, Franklin state police responded to the accident, near the 34 mile marker, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A vehicle accident on I-80 called out several local emergency services Saturday.
According to Venango County 911 dispatchers, Franklin state police responded to the accident, near the 34 mile marker, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
A vehicle accident on I-80 called out several local emergency services Saturday.
A Cooperstown man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Friday in Franklin.
A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing an officer Friday and having drugs in his possession.
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Two people are facing charges following an incident Thursday in Franklin in which a Polk man is accused of fleeing from police and drugs allegedly belonging to a Franklin woman were found in the vehicle the man was driving
A second person has been charged in connection with a robbery in Franklin in March.
An Oil City woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her two-year-old daughter was found wandering barefoot in the street Wednesday.
Two crashes were reported Tuesday afternoon - one in Clarion County and one in Venango County.
Clarion state police said a handful of tools were stolen from a camp in the area of McCleary Road and Cove Lane in Highland Township over the course of the last two months.
Clarion state police say the driver fled the scene of a crash at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of 216 McKinney Hill Road in Toby Township.
Clarion state police are investigating the theft of a 2014 black and white Polaris side-by-side in Beaver Township.
Clarion state police responded to a crash Saturday night on Route 66 in Limestone Township in which the driver suffered a suspected minor injury.
A Strattanville man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Venango and Clarion 911 dispatchers reported a total of five car crashes over the weekend.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard near Big Lots in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County 911 said.
A Franklin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Venango County Central Court in connection with two incidents that occurred within four days of each other in which he is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.
A Franklin man is facing charges of drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Richland Township.
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.
A Guys Mills man is facing felony charges for a DUI crash in Jackson Township.
A Polk man is facing charges for breaking into a Franklin home to steal items.
Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
Franklin police responded to an accident on the 500 block of 13th Street in Franklin on Friday.
A nurse formerly employed at UPMC Northwest is facing charges for stealing pain medications while she worked at the hospital.
A Franklin man is facing charges for having a gun with a serial number removed and drugs in his vehicle following a traffic stop by Sugarcreek Borough police.
Franklin state police are investigating a burglary at River Ridge Golf Course in Cranberry Township in which more than $1,200 was taken from slot machines.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for having drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment.
A woman struck a bear with her vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 16350 Rouseville Road.
Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.
Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
$300 Sign On Bonus!! Accepting applications for a Seasona…
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Franklin 657 Keely Road Garage sale August 12, 13, 14th, …
Franklin 711 Keely Road Garage sale August 12, 13, 14th, …
Rocky Grove 254 1st Ave. HUGE SALE FRIDAY AUG. 13TH, 9-5
Welcome to this beautiful colonial style home in Clarion …
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…