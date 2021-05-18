State police in Franklin, at the request of state probation and the Venango County Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3900 block of Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found during an eviction. The investigation is ongoing.
According to Venango County 911, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Sugarcreek police, Rocky Grove Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.
According to Venango County 911, a vehicle fire occurred on Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek at 5:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Rocky Grove and Reno, and Franklin state police responded.
A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.