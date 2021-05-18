Interstate 80 eastbound from the Shippenville to Clarion exits was closed for about two hours Monday following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crashes were reported at about 4 p.m. right before the Clarion River bridge, according to PennDOT and Clarion County 911.

For the Record

Police seek assault suspect

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.

For the Record

Drugs found in Frenchcreek Township

State police in Franklin, at the request of state probation and the Venango County Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3900 block of Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found during an eviction. The investigation is ongoing.

For the Record

Accident reported in Sugarcreek

According to Venango County 911, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Sugarcreek police, Rocky Grove Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.

For the Record

Vehicle fire reported

According to Venango County 911, a vehicle fire occurred on Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek at 5:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Rocky Grove and Reno, and Franklin state police responded.

For the Record

2 brush fires

Two small brush fires broke out in Venango County a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Thursday crashes

  • From staff reports

-- Two people were transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard by Mac's Snax, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Sunday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Trees downed

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.

For the Record

Flooded road closures

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.