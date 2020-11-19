Icy roads lead to crashes

Venango County 911 said about 10 vehicles crashed due to icy roads across the county Wednesday morning.
The crashes occurred between 6 and 8 a.m. before the majority of the roadways were cleared, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLARION - An Elk County man originally charged in Clarion County with drug delivery resulting in death was sentenced Wednesday to up to three years in prison on a lesser charge.
Venango County 911 said about 10 vehicles crashed due to icy roads across the county Wednesday morning.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for trying to escape from police at UPMC Northwest.
An Oil City man has been charged for trying to make a purchase with counterfeit bills at Sheetz in Franklin.
An Oil City man is facing charges for selling counterfeit money to an undercover officer.
A transient man is facing charges for fleeing from police and punching a police officer in the face.