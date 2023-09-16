The schools in the Oil City Area School District were briefly under a “lockout” Friday due to a situation in the community.
On Friday morning, a robo call was sent to all parents in the Oil City Area School District from middle school Principal Craig Kasunic, which stated the schools were under a precautionary “lockout.” That meant classes would continue as usual, but no students would be going outside.
A Seneca man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges in connection with the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cranberry Township last October.