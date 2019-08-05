Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a one-motorcycle crash on Route 62 near McCrea Run Road Saturday at about 5 p.m.,Venango County 911 said.
One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital and one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Route 227 Saturday, Venango County 911 said.
One person was injured in a dirt-bike crash in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Clarion 911 said.
Oil City police arrested a woman wanted on warrants from the Venango County Sheriff's Department and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole last week on East Third Street.
Charges against a Seneca man accused of assaulting a woman July 16 were dismissed this week.
A Parker man and woman were arrested Thursday for operating a methamphetamine lab at a residence in Perry Township.
