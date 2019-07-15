One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Scrubgrass Township on Saturday morning, Franklin state police said.
Mashoudou Koriko, 52 of Bronx, New York was driving around a curve on Interstate 80 at about 8:45 a.m. when his vehicle drifted into the next lane and struck a vehicle driven by Sukharj Singh, 36, of South Richmond Hill, New York, police said.
According to police, the impact caused Koriko to lose control of his vehicle, which came to rest in a ditch.
Koriko was taken to Grove City hospital with pain in his neck, right hip and leg.
Singh and a passenger in Koriko's vehicle, Aboul-Faradj Kangbeni, 55, of Greensboro, North Carolina were not injured.