2 injured in 2-vehicle crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. on Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in front of the Sheetz in Rocky Grove Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
The two injured people were transported to UPMC Northwest, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. on Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in front of the Sheetz in Rocky Grove Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
The two injured people were transported to UPMC Northwest, 911 said.
A couple from Cherrytree Township are facing child endangerment charges after being accused of neglecting to get their son proper dental care.
One man was arrested following a crash in Jenks Township, Forest County Monday, Marienville state police said.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. on Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in front of the Sheetz in Rocky Grove Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
Franklin state police said they are investigating reports that an Oil City woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Oakland Township Sunday.
A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 257 and Innis Street Extension at 12:13 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.
A Leeper man was fatally injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Hamlin Township, McKean County.