One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Jackson Township Sunday.

Trinity Christ, 44, of Owego, New York was driving his vehicle around a curve on Boals Road at about 12:40 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle which slid off the road and struck a tree, Franklin state police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Saturday crashes

- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone Township Saturday.

Vehicle collides with parked car

No injuries were reported when a vehicle collided with a parked car on the 600 block of Grant Street in Franklin Sunday morning at about 11 a.m., Venango County 911 said.

2 injured in crash

At least two people were transported by ambulance following a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and John Diamond Road, Venango County 911 said.