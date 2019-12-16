One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Jackson Township Sunday.
Trinity Christ, 44, of Owego, New York was driving his vehicle around a curve on Boals Road at about 12:40 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle which slid off the road and struck a tree, Franklin state police said.
At least two people were transported by ambulance following a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and John Diamond Road, Venango County 911 said.