One person was transported to a hospital by ambulance following a one-vehicle crash on Rocky Grove Avenue at about 6 p.m. Monday, Venango County 911 said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

1 injured in 1-vehicle crash

One person was transported to a hospital by ambulance following a one-vehicle crash on Rocky Grove Avenue at about 6 p.m. Monday, Venango County 911 said.

Man facing weapons, DUI charges

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after being stopped for traffic violations on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Rocky Grove house fire

A fire broke out Saturday night at a residence in Rocky Grove, according to Venango County 911.