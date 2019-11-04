One person was injured in an ATV crash in the Knox area Saturday.

Clarion state police said a juvenile male was driving an ATV on private property when he lost control and hit a tree at about 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

1-vehicle rollover crash

An Emlenton man was not injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County Friday.

Venango County crashes

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County 911 said. Franklin state police responded to the crash that occurred at about 8 a.m., 911 said.

Man killed in crash

A Meadville man was fatally injured in a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 79 in Findley Township, Mercer County.

Clarion County accident

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday on Kiser Wagner Road in Paint Township, Clarion County.