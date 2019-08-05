1 injured in dirt-bike crash

One person was injured in a dirt-bike crash in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Clarion 911 said.
The individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 5, 2019 @ 4:55 am
One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital and one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Route 227 Saturday, Venango County 911 said.
One person was injured in a dirt-bike crash in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Clarion 911 said.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a one-motorcycle crash on Route 62 near McCrea Run Road Saturday at about 5 p.m.,Venango County 911 said.
Oil City police arrested a woman wanted on warrants from the Venango County Sheriff's Department and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole last week on East Third Street.
Charges against a Seneca man accused of assaulting a woman July 16 were dismissed this week.
A Parker man and woman were arrested Thursday for operating a methamphetamine lab at a residence in Perry Township.