Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Allegheny Township Saturday evening, Franklin state police said.
According to police, Louis Rago, 60, of Coraopolis was driving a Harley-Davidson on Route 36 at about 7:30 p.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer that had entered the road.
A passenger, Cynthia Rago, 61, of Coraopolis fell off the bike from the initial impact, police said.
The bike traveled approximately 56 feet before landing on its side and traveling another 27 feet before coming to rest on the roadway, police said.
Both driver and passenger were transported to Titusville Area Hospital with minor injures, police said.