1 injured in tractor-trailer crash

One person was injured in a one-vehicle tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Clintonville Saturday, Clintonville Fire Department Chief Gerry Rea said. The driver, who was hauling sheets of diamond plate steel, sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital, Rea said. I-80 around mile marker 34 was closed for about two hours. Rea said that one lane of I-80 near Clintonville may be temporarily closed Monday to finish cleaning up debris from the crash. A Venango 911 representative said Franklin state police, Clintonville Fire Department and Emlenton Ambulance responded to the crash. (Contributed photo by Gerry Rea)
Firefighters respond to house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1785 Route 62 at about noon, Venango County 911 said. Cornplanter, Emlenton, Pinegrove, President, Seneca and Rockland fire departments and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, a 911 representative said.

Utility pole comes down in Cranberry

A Venango County 911 spokesperson said a utility pole with transformers came down in Cranberry near the Jumbo Buffet. It brought down power lines around 8 p.m., the 911 spokesperson said.