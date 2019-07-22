1 injured in tractor-trailer crash

More From This Section
Corry state police are searching for a man who went missing Friday morning in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1785 Route 62 at about noon, Venango County 911 said. Cornplanter, Emlenton, Pinegrove, President, Seneca and Rockland fire departments and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, a 911 representative said.
A Venango County 911 spokesperson said a utility pole with transformers came down in Cranberry near the Jumbo Buffet. It brought down power lines around 8 p.m., the 911 spokesperson said.
An Oil City man is facing charges after an incident in June on Hiland Avenue in Oil City that led to a woman's injury.
