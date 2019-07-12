A Franklin woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Clarion state police said Zoey Feyes, 20, of Franklin, lost control of her vehicle on Route 68 at about 4 p.m. Sunday due to the wet road conditions. The vehicle spun into a vehicle driven by Benjamin McCloskey, 33, of Howard, according to police.
Kourtney Kiser, 24, of Franklin, a passenger in Feyes' vehicle, was transported to Clarion Hospital with suspected serious injuries, police said.
Feyes and three other passengers in her vehicle, ages 4, 3 and a baby, were all taken to Clarion Hospital with minor injuries.
McCloskey was also taken to Clarion Hospital with minor injuries.
Two passengers in McCloskey's vehicle, Jessica George, 29, of Howard, and a baby boy, weren't injured, although they were also taken to Clarion Hospital.