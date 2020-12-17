An inmate at the Venango County jail, who already is facing assault charges, is facing additional charges after he was accused of assaulting a corrections officer.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, Tyler Trapano, 25, who was in quarantine at about 8:45 a.m. on Monday, attempted to leave his cell, grabbed the uniform of a corrections officer and tore the officer's undershirt in the neck area as well as dislodged the officer's earpiece microphone.
One person was flown by STATMedVac helicopter to a hospital after an ATV accident at the intersection of Deckards Run Road and Beatty Run Road in Canal Township at about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Venango County 911.