A Venango County jail inmate is facing more charges for fleeing from the Franklin police station on Monday.
Franklin police said Drake Evan Shoemaker, 18, of Reno, was at the station in the custody of a Venango County booking officer when he ran from the officer at about 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Shoemaker was being placed in a vehicle for transport back to the county jail, police said.
Franklin and Sugarcreek police searched for Shoemaker and found him several blocks from where he had escaped, police said.
Shoemaker was being held in the Venango County jail on multiple charges that include aggravated assault and burglary.
He has been charged with a felony count of escape in connection with Monday's incident, and he is back in the county jail, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled today in the aggravated assault case, and the hearing is scheduled July 17 in the escape case.