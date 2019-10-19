Interstate 80 crash

Emergency crews responded to a crash at about 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 3.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle traveled into the median in the eastbound lane of I-80.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Emergency crews responded to a crash at about 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 3.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle traveled into the median in the eastbound lane of I-80.
A Kane man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Forest County has been identified.
Emergency crews responded to a crash at about 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 3.
Three men have been charged with attempted homicide following a shooting incident Thursday at a residence in Cherry Township, Butler County.
One person was transported for treatment of possible injuries following a two-vehicle crash at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of routes 322 and 257.
Franklin state police have released information about the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township.
CLARION - The Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team on Thursday filed charges against 21 individuals.