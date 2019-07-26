Franklin police Chief Kevin Anundson said Thursday his department is continuing to investigate the death of a Franklin woman whose body was found Tuesday morning on the railroad tracks near Franklin Industries.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh on Wednesday identified the woman as April Lee, 36, and told the newspaper that an autopsy was performed Wednesday.
Anundson said police need autopsy results and toxicology tests before they can make any determinations about the cause of Lee's death.
"