Items stolen in Sugarcreek burglary

State police in Franklin are investigating a burglary at a Sugarcreek residence on Canal Drive in which more than $400 worth of items were stolen between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said someone broke into the Canal Drive residence and removed an Emerson UNK, 50-inch, flat-screen TV, valued at $150; a Sony Playstation 4, valued at $100; an Assassin's Creed video game, valued at $20; a Red Dead Redemption video game, valued at $20; an NBA 2K18 video game, valued at $20; a Ryobi UNK table saw, valued at $50; and a door, valued at $50.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 676-6596.

