Items taken from cemetery

Sugarcreek police are investigating a theft of items from a burial plot at Franklin Cemetery on Rocky Grove Avenue. Police said angel statues, hummingbird figurines and flower-style pinwheels were taken, and flowers that had been planted were damaged. Police said the incident occurred between July 4 and 22. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 437-3703.
Emlenton business burglarized

State police in Franklin said a burglary and theft occurred at RW Hovis Auto Sales on Emlenton-Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township between 1 a.m. Thursday and 8:13 a.m. Friday.

No injuries in Route 62 crash

Two Oil City residents escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County.

No injuries in Monday accidents

No one was injured in a crash involving two semi trucks at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on Mercer Road, according to a Venango County 911 representative.