Woman charged with assault, endangerment
A Polk woman is facing charges for firing a gun in the direction of another woman in Clinton Township.
Franklin woman charged
Seneca fire update
Route 257 blaze
A man was arraigned Friday in connection with an incident on Liberty Street in Franklin last April in which he is accused of fleeing from police while in possession of marijuana.
Police investigating infant’s death
An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child.
Oil Creek theft
A McKees Rocks man is facing charges for fleeing from police during a traffic stop and breaking into a house in Victory Township.
Gun theft
FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.
Weather-related crashes
Two hurt in Canal Township crash
Fire, explosion
Eldred crash
I-80 accidents
A Franklin woman already charged with altering a check is facing additional charges of forgery and theft.
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
Woman charged after UPMC Northwest incident
Shippenville crash
Barkeyville crash
A Franklin man is facing charges for crashing a vehicle while driving under the influence with a three-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
OC woman charged for spitting on trooper
Sugarcreek Borough police are warning residents about a likely increase in scam and fraud calls as tax season approaches.
Three people are facing charges in connection with three unrelated assault incidents that occurred Christmas Day in Venango County.
Franklin woman accused of cashing altered check
A Clintonville man is facing charges for fleeing from police in the southern part of Venango County last month.
Sugarcreek crash
Vehicle fire
The Pittsburgh-based Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) has sent out a letter calling for the “immediate arrest and prosecution” of everyone involved in Peter Spencer’s homicide on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township.
No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed a Victory Heights home, according to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul Marsh.
Franklin-area crash
Rimersburg trespass
