Clintonville Road fire

A fire broke out at a residence at 1294 Clintonville Road at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.