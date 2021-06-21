Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT

A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.
According to Clarion state police, a 16-year-old male hit a 14-year-old female in the face with a closed fist, causing troopers to respond. Police called Emlenton ambulance to assist the female victim at which point, they say, the male "became uncooperative, spit on a trooper, kicked and attempted to bite an EMT, and threatened to shoot another EMT."