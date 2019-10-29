A Kentucky man faces over 30 felony charges in the sexual assault of a 6-year-old Irwin Township boy in 2012.
Franklin state police have charged James M. Yeager, 54, of Elizabeth Town, with seven counts of felony rape of child, seven counts of felony statutory sexual assault, seven counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, seven felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, seven felony counts of unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses, felony unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude and seven misdemeanor counts of indecent assault person less than 13 years of age.
Several trees came down across Venango County Sunday, Venango County 911 said. Trees were down on Tionesta Road, Mercer Road, Horn Road, and Goshen Road, according to 911. No road closures or injuries were reported.