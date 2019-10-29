Charges have been filed against a Knox man in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township on Sept. 30 that left a man seriously injured.
Franklin state police, in a criminal complaint filed through District Judge Patrick Lowrey's office, said tests revealed the blood alcohol content of Trevor Williams, 33, to be over the legal limit almost three hours after the crash on Route 322 near its intersection with Hill City Road.
Several trees came down across Venango County Sunday, Venango County 911 said. Trees were down on Tionesta Road, Mercer Road, Horn Road, and Goshen Road, according to 911. No road closures or injuries were reported.