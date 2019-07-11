Knox man sentenced for indecent assault of child

CLARION - An inmate at the State Correction Institution in Forest County will serve an additional 48 months in prison.
Chad Aaron Renninger, of Knox, was convicted of two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age in a trial earlier this year. He was acquitted of nine other charges.
Judge James Arner sentenced Renninger to serve 12 to 60 months on each count. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 24 months to 120 months in prison.
Renninger was previously sentenced in another sex offender case to a minimum of 15 years and 11 months and a maximum of 31 years and 10 months confinement.
Defense attorney Blair Hindman said he had been Renninger's attorney for the trial but does not want to represent him if Renninger were to appeal.
Renninger was remanded to SCI Forest.