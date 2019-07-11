Knox man takes plea deal in child sexual assault case

A Knox man accepted a plea deal Wednesday and will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation.
Russell James Reedy Jr., 23, entered a guilty plea to two second-degree felonies: interference with the custody of a child and sexual assault of a person 8-11 years old or older.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion state police, the investigation was initiated on Jan. 24 after a report was made to Childline and Clarion County Children and Youth Services indicating Reedy was found kissing an underage girl.
A relative of the victim observed the incident, the complaint said.
Reedy also violated a protection from abuse order, and the victim later stated she had a sexual relationship with Reedy, the complaint said.
Reedy remains in Clarion County Jail pending his sentencing.