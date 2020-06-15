Knox Township crash

Clarion County 911 said an ATV crashed Sunday at about 3:45 p.m. on Huefner Spring Road in Knox Township.
Clarion state police, Washington Township volunteer fire department and Knox Ambulance responded to the scene, 911 said.
Marienville state police said a Tidioute woman was transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Tionesta Township.
Clarion County 911 said a three-vehicle crash occurred Saturday at about 3:45 p.m. on Route 208 in Beaver Township.
Clarion County 911 said an ATV crashed Sunday at about 3:45 p.m. on Huefner Spring Road in Knox Township.
Clarion County 911 said a vehicle caught fire Sunday at about 6 p.m. on Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
A woman was found to be unhurt after being rescued from the Allegheny River in Oil City on Friday afternoon.
Franklin state police said a Tionesta man was transported to UPMC Northwest after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Cranberry Township.