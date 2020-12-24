Clarion County 911 said LifeFlight responded to a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Township.

911 said the vehicle hit a pole on Fisher Road at about 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Sandycreek Township crash

Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along Pone Lane in Sandycreek Township.

2-vehicle crash in OC

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Oil City.