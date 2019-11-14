A Kentucky man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Irwin Township boy between 2012 and 2013 was held for court Wednesday.
James M. Yeager, 54, of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky, will now face further court proceedings on seven counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude and indecent assault-person less than 13 years of age.
A former Cochranton man already facing two homicide charges in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie in connection with a robbery in Erie a few hours after the killings, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
Justin Rozanski, 29, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Tarklin Road residence in Cranberry by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.