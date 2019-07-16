A Linesville man is facing burglary and arson charges for allegedly locking himself in a residence and refusing to leave Monday morning in Pinegrove Township.
A criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police says troopers arrived at a residence on Marsh Lane at 9:15 a.m. Monday. The homeowners, who met police in their driveway, said a man had walked into their house and locked himself in their bedroom, according to the complaint.
Police made contact with Eric Copeland, 31, through the bedroom door where he had barricaded himself using large pieces of furniture, the complaint said.
When Copeland left the room and was taken into custody, he told police there were people who were trying to kill him and that he had been locked in a room at the residence next door as well, according to the complaint.
A woman at the second residence said she and Copeland had been arguing the night before when Copeland started "freaking out" and locked himself in her bedroom, the complaint said.
The complaint said the woman told officers Copeland had started a fire inside the bedroom and showed police where the carpet, bedroom door and door frame were charred.
The woman also showed police a knife holster that was on the floor and said Copeland had stolen the knife from her, the complaint said.
Police said Copeland admitted taking the knife after he was in custody.
Copeland has been charged with felony counts of burglary-overnight accommodations-person present, arson-inhabited building or structure and criminal trespass-break into a structure. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned before district judge Patrick Lowrey, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled July 24 in Venango County Central Court.