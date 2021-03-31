A Clarion man is facing charges for breaking into a house in Emlenton and struggling with a man who lived in the residence.
Emlenton police said in a criminal complaint that at about 6 p.m. Monday, Calin Carbaugh, 28, who was armed with a knife, came to the door of a residence on Main Street in Emlenton, banged on the door and demanded keys belonging to a woman.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.