An Oil City man is facing charges for entering a house on Colbert Avenue and then trying to break in to several other nearby homes while he was intoxicated.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called late Monday afternoon to the 700 block of Colbert Avenue where Romero Donald, 28, had tried to kick in the doors of two homes.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.