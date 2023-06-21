An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house in Oil City.

Oil City police said Jerime Sampson, 49, broke into the Carroll Avenue home at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.