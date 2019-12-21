A Youngsville man is facing felony charges after being accused of stealing a can of gas from a shed in Polk Borough.

Polk Borough police, in a criminal complaint filed with District Judge Matthew Kirtland's office, said the property owner observed Frederick Glotz Jr., 50, exiting a shed with a gas can at about 1 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Rockland- Cranberry Road at about 11 a.m. on Friday, Venango County 911 said.

Man arrested on bench warrant

According to the Venango County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Rudolph, 29, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Taylor Street apartment in Franklin by sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Woman escapes injury in Cornplanter crash

Franklin state police said a Rouseville woman was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rouseville Road, just south of Old Rouseville Road in Cornplanter Township.