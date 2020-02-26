A Franklin man is facing a felony charge after he damaged another person's property on Maple Street in Rocky Grove.

Sugarcreek Borough police said Sidney Gramley, 61, admitted he damaged the property which he believed was on his land, last October.

0
0
1
0
2

Tags

More From This Section

3 flown to hospital

Three people, including a Parker man, were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Washington Township, Butler County.