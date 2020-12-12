Man accused of failing to do work at woman's home

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges that accuse him of agreeing to complete multiple construction projects for a Cornplanter Township woman, taking a down payment from her and then failing to do the work.
A criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police says Shawn Barnacastle, 48, was hired by the woman in August to handle the projects at her home, including doing work on a sensory room for her son with special needs.
