President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.