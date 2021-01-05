An Oil City man is facing charges for striking another man with a snow shovel.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Gregory Brower, 34, became upset Saturday at how his landlord knocked on his door to tell him to quiet down. Brower followed the landlord to the porch of the North Street residence and struck him with a metal edged plastic snow shovel several times, the complaint said.
A former Venango County man facing more than 30 charges that accuse him of raping and sexually assaulting a now 16-year-old girl over the course of four years waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.