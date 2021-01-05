An Oil City man is facing charges for striking another man with a snow shovel.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Gregory Brower, 34, became upset Saturday at how his landlord knocked on his door to tell him to quiet down. Brower followed the landlord to the porch of the North Street residence and struck him with a metal edged plastic snow shovel several times, the complaint said.

