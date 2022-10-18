A transient York County man already doing jail time on other charges is facing additional charges, including entering a house in Oil City, holding a woman and several children at gunpoint and robbing them.
At about 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, a man, later identified as 19-year-old Tyler Burns, entered a house on Allegheny Avenue and held a woman and three minors at gunpoint with a gun that was described as a black revolver, Oil City police said in a criminal complaint.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.