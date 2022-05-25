Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.
Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.
President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.