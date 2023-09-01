A Franklin man is facing charges for luring a young girl into his vehicle following a dispute between the girl and another girl.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called Wednesday to the Orchard Park Trailer Court in Cranberry Township in regard to a child being taken away from her home in a vehicle by David McCullough, 57.
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.