An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to acquire a firearm when he wasn't legally allowed to do so.
Franklin state police said that in June 2020, Dennis Puleo, 58, falsely answered a question that he had never been convicted of a felony or any other crime for which a judge could imprison him for more than a year.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.