A transient Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man over Facebook messenger and trying to extort money from him.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint a man contacted police Tuesday and told them Christopher Bellinger, 34, had sent him messages threatening him with harm and physical violence as well as trying to extort $300 from the man to get Bellinger to stop.
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.