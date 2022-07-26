An Oil City man is facing charges for pulling a gun on another man by McDonald’s in Oil City on Saturday evening.

Witnesses told Oil City police that at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brian McClellan, 50, was standing by the railroad tracks by McDonald’s along Elm Street when a man in a vehicle asked him to move, Oil City police said in a criminal complaint.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…