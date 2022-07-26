An Oil City man is facing charges for pulling a gun on another man by McDonald’s in Oil City on Saturday evening.
Witnesses told Oil City police that at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brian McClellan, 50, was standing by the railroad tracks by McDonald’s along Elm Street when a man in a vehicle asked him to move, Oil City police said in a criminal complaint.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…