An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the camp along Old Route 8 at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday for the reported rape.

Tags

For the Record

Polk burglary suspect arrested

  • From staff reports

Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.

For the Record

Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.

For the Record

Tree, wires come down

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

For the Record

Stove fire

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Flooding in area

  • From staff reports

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.