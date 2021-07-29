An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the camp along Old Route 8 at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday for the reported rape.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 5:28 am
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the camp along Old Route 8 at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday for the reported rape.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Richland Township.
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.
A Guys Mills man is facing felony charges for a DUI crash in Jackson Township.
A Polk man is facing charges for breaking into a Franklin home to steal items.
Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
Franklin police responded to an accident on the 500 block of 13th Street in Franklin on Friday.
A nurse formerly employed at UPMC Northwest is facing charges for stealing pain medications while she worked at the hospital.
A Franklin man is facing charges for having a gun with a serial number removed and drugs in his vehicle following a traffic stop by Sugarcreek Borough police.
Franklin state police are investigating a burglary at River Ridge Golf Course in Cranberry Township in which more than $1,200 was taken from slot machines.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for having drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment.
A woman struck a bear with her vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 16350 Rouseville Road.
Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.
Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Ten regional fire departments responded to a fire at 320 McClintockville Road in Rouseville, Sunday evening.
Franklin state police have released information on a tractor-trailer crash Monday on Route 417 in Oakland Township.
Grove City police said they arrested six 14-year-olds from the local area last week for trying to steal a vehicle in Grove City.
Storms blew through the tri-county area late Tuesday afternoon, leaving trees down and roads flooded.
Two Ohio men are facing felony drug charges following an incident Monday afternoon in Sugarcreek Borough.
A man who police say was found sleeping in a woman's stairwell in Franklin is facing charges.
An Oil City man is facing several felony aggravated indecent assault charges in connection with a reported incident involving a five-year-old girl.
Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
A Franklin man is facing charges for strangling a woman.
Franklin state police responded to an ATV rollover just after 2 p.m. on Saturday on Kimble Hill Road in Mineral Township.
Clarion state police were dispatched to a one-motorcycle accident on Salem Road in Richland Township on Saturday just before 1 p.m.
Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.
An Oil City man is facing charges for failing to register with state police.
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate in May 2020 was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in state prison Wednesday by Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.
A Seneca man is facing numerous charges in connection with a crash Tuesday night in Seneca in which the man is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting a Franklin state police trooper.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Two Oil City residents were injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Cranberry Township.
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Clarion Area School District is hiring a Speech and Langu…
Oil City - 31 Martin Street - Garage Sale. Friday 7/29 &a…
PRIVATE HOME WITH OFF-STREET DRIVEWAY 3br, 1.5 bath, Laun…
Seneca Yard Sale - 435 Meadow Rd. Rhoades moble home park…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683