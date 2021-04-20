A Franklin man is facing charges for selling vapes to elementary school students.
Sugarcreek police said they were notified April 8 of the presence of vapes at Valley Grove Elementary School that had been sold by Alexander Hamilton, 20, to multiple children between the ages of 10 and 12.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.