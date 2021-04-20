A Franklin man is facing charges for selling vapes to elementary school students.

Sugarcreek police said they were notified April 8 of the presence of vapes at Valley Grove Elementary School that had been sold by Alexander Hamilton, 20, to multiple children between the ages of 10 and 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Police: Man scammed out of $2,000

Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.

For the Record

Saturday crashes

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.

For the Record

Brush fire in Seneca

  • From staff reports

At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Fire in Oil City

  • From staff reports

Thursday at about 6 p.m. a small fire broke out at 803 East Third Street, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Woman facing DUI endangerment charges

  • From staff reports

A West Mifflin woman is facing charges after she was found to have crashed her vehicle in Clinton Township while under the influence of alcohol and with three children in the vehicle.