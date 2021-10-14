An Oil City man is facing charges for setting fire to a bush beside a woman’s home in Sugarcreek Borough, endangering her and the house.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called at about 11 p.m. Monday to a residence on Wilson Street where they found a large shrub next to the house had been burned. A lighter and charred garbage were found under the bush, the complaint said.
ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.