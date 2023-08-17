A Franklin man has been charged with sexually harassing staff and residents at Sugar Valley Lodge.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint they were contacted by a Sugar Valley Lodge employee who told them Joe McFeaters, 65, had an “extensive history of verbally and physically assaulting staff and residents in a sexual nature.”
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.